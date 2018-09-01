US decides to end funding to UN for Palestinian refugees

The (US) has decided to end all the funding for the (UN) for the and called for a reduction in the number of considered to be refugees.

According to CNN, will criticise the operational tactics of Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in a formal announcement about the funding which is expected to happen in a few weeks.

The decision was made at a meeting between Jared Kushner, US Donald Trump's and a senior adviser, said a US to the UN Nikki Haley had also been pushing for the move.

The US had donated more than 350 million dollars to the agency in 2017.

UNRWA offers educational, health and across the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, and to registered It also educates about 500,000 children in nearly 700 schools and its doctors see more than 9 million patients in nearly 150 primary health clinics every year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)