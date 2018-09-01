Balochistan's resources belong to Baloch people: BNC

"Balochistan's resources belong to people and and have no right to loot, plunder and exploit the Balochistan's resources against the will and consent of people", said Dr. Wahid Baloch, the of National Congress (BNC), in a statement.

Balochistan, an independent state, was forcefully occupied in 1948 by and annexed into against the people's will and mandate, said BNC in a press release.

Since then, Pakistan's occupying forces have been busy looting and plundering Balochistan's rich natural resources at gunpoint and now Chinese have also joined in to exploit and rob

According to the release, "We ask the community to stop and from looting and plundering the Balochistan's resources until Balochistan's status as an independent and Free State is restored and are able to decide how to use their natural resources for their own benefit and uplifting."

Pakistan and are not only busy in robbing Balochistan's resources, but have also turned it into a dump yard where old ships are dismantled and nuclear tests are carried out illegally and against the consent of

China in its impatience to access Balochistan's resources is taking a shortcut through Rawalpindi, it added.

"China needs to understand that there has been a major Baloch uprising every decade since neo-colonial Pakistan occupied our sacred land", said Dr. Baloch.

Pakistan has been successful in keeping the people of subjugated, but the latter are determined to throw the Pakistani intruders and occupiers out of their homeland.

As per the release, the BNC asked the community to support the just cause of Baloch people in their fight for freedom and justice against Pakistan and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)