Nagpur T20I: Bangladesh win toss, opts to field first

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first in the last T20I of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

India made one change in their last match's playing eleven. Manish Pandey comes in for Krunal Pandya while for Bangladesh Mohammed Mithun replaces Musaddek Hossain Saikat.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 as the first T20I was won by Bangladesh while the last game went to India's kitty.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube.

Bangladesh's playing XI: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammed Mithun, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain.

