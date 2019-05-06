Narendra Modi has made Panchayat Raj a success, others only talked about it: Yogi

Chief Minister on Monday said that had taken great care of villages and had made them the basis of India's growth story.

"While many in the past only talked, it is who has worked towards making Panchayat Raj a success. He made villages the pillars of development. Every gram panchayat today gets Rs 1 crore if it has a population of 10,000, that never happened before 2014," said Yogi addressing a meeting of village heads.

He also stated that the and the Centre were fully committed to helping them if they had the best interests of people in mind and used the powers given to them to help people.

"We are fully committed to helping each of you if you are willing to work in the best interest of the public. I urge you all to engage in development related works in society and to take care of the villagers. Realise your power and use it to help people," Yogi said.

Voting is underway today in for 14 Lok Sabha seats. Polling will also be held in the state on May 12 and 19 in the sixth and seventh phases. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)