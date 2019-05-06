Tej Bahadur Yadav moves Supreme Court against rejection of his nomination

Former BSF and candidate on Monday filed a writ petition in (SC) on Monday against the rejection of his nomination from constituency.

Yadav's candidature was rejected on Wednesday after he failed to submit a certificate on whether or not he was dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty to the government.

The (RO) Surendra Singh on Tuesday issued a notice to Yadav asking him to submit the certificate.

"You have not submitted the certificate to the effect that whether or not you were dismissed from the service for corruption or disloyalty with your nomination papers. You are directed through this notice to submit the aforementioned certificate till 11 am on May 1, 2019," the notice reads.

Yadav, however, had alleged foul play and said he would knock the doors of the

"My nomination was rejected in an autocratic manner. How many times they have given me notice? It was not told about anything at the right time," he said.

SP fielded Yadav as its candidate against on April 29. Prior to that, he was in the fray as an In January 2017, he had posted four videos on which showed him complaining about at his camp along the Indo- border in

seat was won by Modi in the last elections. He had defeated leader with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

The election in is slated to take place in the last phase of seven-phased elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

