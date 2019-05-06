Telangana turmeric farmers complain to EC over Varanasi nomination

A group of turmeric farmers met the Deputy Election Commissioner, Chandra Kumar, in on Monday to register a complaint about the difficulties they faced in filing nominations in

"54 of us went to to file our nominations. The police tortured and harassed us. We were able to submit only 25 nominations out of which 24 were rejected by the They were under pressure of unknown forces. We do not understand why this happened," said a

"Immediate action was assured by the EC," he added.

The group of 54 farmers from Nizamabad had arrived in Varanasi on April 28 to file their nomination as independent candidates to contest against in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"We are not opposing anyone. We just want to highlight our problems and demand creation of a turmeric board and Minimum Support Price of Rs 15000 per quintal (MSP) for turmeric," a for the farmers had told ANI in Varanasi.

Turmeric farmers across the country are facing hardships due to famine conditions and lack of MSP for the last three to four years. This year, turmeric prices have fallen to Rs 3,200 per quintal from Rs 5,200.

Varanasi goes to poll on May 19 in the last phase of elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

