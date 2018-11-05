NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures creepy smiling face amidst stars

It seems is not over for the galaxy as NASA's captured what looks like a smiling face, albeit creepy, in a cluster of new stars.

The image was captured from the telescope's wide field camera 3 and shows a patch of space filled with of all shapes, colours, and sizes, many of which belong to the SDSS J0952+3434.

As NASA explains in its blog, amidst the twinkling lights, the telescope captured a formation of resembling a smiling face. Two yellow-hued blobs atop a sweeping arc of light.

The arc-shaped galaxy is due to it being gravitationally lensed, which basically means its light passed near a massive object causing it to become distorted and stretched out of shape.

