NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures creepy smiling face amidst stars

ANI  |  Washington [United States] 

It seems Halloween is not over for the galaxy as NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured what looks like a smiling face, albeit creepy, in a cluster of new stars.

The image was captured from the telescope's wide field camera 3 and shows a patch of space filled with galaxies of all shapes, colours, and sizes, many of which belong to the galaxy cluster SDSS J0952+3434.

As NASA explains in its blog, amidst the twinkling lights, the telescope captured a formation of galaxies resembling a smiling face. Two yellow-hued blobs atop a sweeping arc of light.

The arc-shaped galaxy is due to it being gravitationally lensed, which basically means its light passed near a massive object causing it to become distorted and stretched out of shape.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 13:50 IST

