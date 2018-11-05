Elon Musk shares early peek into LA's 'disturbingly long' EV tunnel

Boring Company's one of the undergoing projects is building underground tunnels for electric vehicles of the future. Over the weekend, founder shared a short clip of the long on

Musk wrote, "Walked full length of under LA tonight. Disturbingly long. On track for opening party Dec 10. Will be very one-dimensional."

The 'disturbingly long' will serve as an alternative to escape the traffic and congestion on the ground above. The proof-of-concept will be open to public on December 10. These tunnels will theoretically use autonomous, electric vehicles to move 8-16 people at speeds ranging from 124 mph to 155 mph.

