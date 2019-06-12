Natalie Sciver continues to lead Surrey Stars

England all-rounder will continue to lead the defending champions Stars in the fourth and final edition of the (KSL).

Sciver will be joined by her fellow national teammates Sarah Taylor, and However, Sophia Dunkley, who has played for in all three previous editions, has been moved to Lancashire by the England and Wales Board (ECB).

and Amy Gordon, who are both part of the England Women's Academy, will return to play for Richard Bedbrook's side as well as Women wicket-keeper Rhianna Southby, who is part of England's training squad. The current county players in the squad are Hannah Jones, Aylish Cranstone, and

Following are the 11 of the 15 players named by Surrey, with three overseas players and one to be announced in due course: (c), Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Amy Gordon, Eva Gray, Hannah Jones, Laura Marsh, Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Taylor,

The 2019 KSL, which will be replaced by the Hundred from 2020, will start on August 6 and will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Western Storm, Surrey Stars, Yorkshire Diamonds, Southern Vipers - playing each other twice in a league format.

The top three teams qualify for finals day on September 1, with the second and third-placed sides competing for the chance to face the first-placed league winners in the final. Southern Vipers, Western Storm, and have won the tournament once each in 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively.

