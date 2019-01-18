(BJP) works on the motto of the nation first, people next and self last, said on Friday, adding that not political interest but public interest matters to his party.

Addressing a public rally at Kadapa in on the occasion of death anniversary of N T Rama Rao, Singh said: "BJP works on the motto of the nation first, people next and self last. One thing that matters the most to our party is public, not political interest. All schemes of our government were formed after considering each and every section of the society."

Praising the efforts of Telugu Desam Party's founder-president N T Rama Rao, the asserted: "NT was not only a legendary figure in but he was the pride of the nation. He was a hero. Today on his death anniversary, I want to tell him that all his dream would be fulfiled under the leadership of and BJP will protect the pride of both and the nation."

"We all know the truth that Andhra Pradesh's pride relies on the nation and nation's pride relies on Andhra Pradesh. If we cannot secure the pride of every state then we cannot protect the pride of our nation," he added.

Rajnath further attacked for not giving due respect to NT " wanted to end the of NT had dishonoured NTR, who gave away his life for the making of Congress. After his death, Congress didn't even allow his body to enter congress party office for his last rite."

"What Congress couldn't achieve in the last 50-55 years, BJP managed to achieve in the last four and a half years, ours is the fastest growing economy in the world today. Just in four years, has reached at sixth position from ninth in the world's top 10 fastest growing economy countries. The day is not very far when will compete with China, and the US to become part of the top 3 fastest growing economy countries," he asserted.

Stressing on the of coalition, which has become a debating topic ahead of 2019 general elections, Singh said: "BJP is continuing on the lines of 'Gathbandhan Dharma' (Alliance practice) since the time of Atal ji. Though we have received a full majority in the parliament, Gathbandhan Dharma is not a political compulsion for us but it has become a political commitment for our government in order to take the country ahead on the path of development."

"The first person from Congress, who made a successful coalition government, was P V Narasimha Rao, who was born in a small village near Karimnagar. The coalition government was run by Narasimha Rao, not by Nehru-Gandhi family. It was a result of 1991 economic reforms that has witnessed progress and now that trend is being by followed by Narendra Modi," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)