Congress is with all other opposition parties: Sashi Tharoor

A day ahead of TMC's mega rally in Kolkata, called for opposition parties to put up a united fight against the BJP in the upcoming polls and said the will support all other parties.

" has made it very clear that Congress stands with the opposition parties," Tharoor said.

The Congress described the upcoming Assembly elections as a "battle for India's soul" and "for India's future."

"The opposition must come together, it may vary from state to state. Next election is not just an election in the ordinary course; it is a battle for India's soul and for India's future. I am certainly hoping for a success," he said.

The senior Congress said here that the BJP-led central government has been undermining democracy and the institutions functioning under it since it came to power in 2014.

"There is clearly a perception in this country that the government which we have seen in this country since 2014, has taken us in an alarming and dangerous direction, undermining our democracy, institutions and threatening our freedoms," he said..

"At the same time it has failed to deliver on economic growth and development," said Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Congress Rahul Gandhi, who will skip the anti-BJP rally in Kolkata on Saturday, wrote to West Bengal Minister and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) extending support to the TMC-led event.

