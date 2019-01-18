Opposition shows strength, non-BJP leaders flock to Kolkata on eve of TMC's mega rally

On the eve of TMC's much touted mega rally, showcasing the strength of opposition ahead of the elections, galaxy of non-BJP party leaders reached Kolkata on Friday in their bid to come under one umbrella.

All Trinamool Congress (TMC), in a bid to channelise efforts towards dethroning the current BJP-ruled Centre in the elections, has organised a rally here on Saturday.

Among the opposition biggies who reached Kolkata were former and JD(S) HD Deve Gowda and nationalist (NCP)

"Mamata Banerjee has taken lead in bringing all the parties together and also she is working hard to throw this government and bring a secular government. This is a historic decision of Mamata and people of the country will respond," said HD Deve Gowda after arriving at on Friday afternoon.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and also arrived at Kolkata on Friday.

"The country needs change and wants a new Prime Minister," Yadav said.

Former Minister of and Mukti Morcha Hemant Soren, who arrived in Kolkata, said that it is a mission in present political scenario to oust BJP from the power.

"The performance of BJP at the Centre and in states, their working style and ideology is not suited to the people. All the opposition is coming together to counter BJP," said Soren.

and his counterpart HD Kumaraswamy are also expected to attend the rally convened by Mamata Banerjee.

Though the Congress and his mother decided to skip the rally, the party would be represented by senior Congress leaders like and

wrote to the West Bengal extending his party's support to the TMC-led event.

In a letter, Rahul said: "We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals. I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united together."

Among those expected to be present at the rally include - Andhra Pradesh and (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, leader Tejaswi Yadav, leader Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and leader Jayant Chowdhury, former Union and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Hardik Patel, in Mizoram Lalduwahawma, former chief minister Gegong Apang, former chief minister Hemant Soren, and independent MLA and

Interestingly, will also attend the anti-BJP rally on Saturday in Kolkata. Over the years, Sinha has been attacking over a number of issues.

