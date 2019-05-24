Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy to star in 'Bole Chudiyan'

Bollywood fans will soon get to see a fresh pair onscreen. and Roy are teaming up for the first time for an upcoming flick 'Bole Chudiyan'.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother, and will be produced by Rajesh and

Sharing the news on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst, tweeted, " and Roy in Bole .. Marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, brother of .. Produced by and .. Starts June 2019."

He also shared two posters and first look of the lead pair in the tweet. One poster features Nawaz in a monochrome image as he is seen standing beside a wall while the other features Roy.

The film will go on floors in June, although, the release date hasn't been revealed yet.

Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside He also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for rolling a song.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy who is making her mark in Bollywood, completed shooting for Mikhil Musale's 'Made in China', cast alongside Rajkummar Rao. 'Made in China' will be releasing on August 30.

