'PM Narendra Modi' biopic opens to mixed responses

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which hit theatres on Friday after much controversy opened to mixed reviews.
The film 'PM Narendra Modi' was among the most anticipated movies after Modi achieved a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections.
Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film starring Vivek Oberoi is based on the life of the incumbent Prime Minister.
Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta are others who star in the biopic that depicts Modi's journey from humble beginnings to his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat and finally as Prime Minister of the country.
The film has garnered a mix reaction from the audience.
Speaking to ANI, one of the viewer, Megha said, "The movie is fabulous, in fact, it is inspirational for us. The movie shows how honest and hardworking Modi Ji is and I rate the movie 5 out of 5. Plus Vivek Oberoi has done a very good job playing Narendra Modi."
Praising the movie, another fan, Mukesh Sharma said, "The movie is really good, it shows Modiji's struggle. He lived a very difficult life without any modern day amenities but still made his way to the top. It teaches us three things - have confidence, honesty and patience in life."
The movie garnered mixed reactions on social media as well.
While many feel the storyline is inspiring, few others believe the biopic is an exaggerated love letter.
" Just watched 'PM Narendra Modi', it's more of an oleaginous love letter than a biopic!" a Twitter user, Ashish Srivastava wrote.
Others said the film is a below average film that won as a biopic but failed as a feature film.
" Finished watching #NarendraModi. A truly Modi-fied bonanza for Modi lovers. It wins as a Biopic but as a Feature Film, it is lost in its cinematic liberty. Fictitious changes glorify Modi like never before, one may feel is he a God? Overall it is a Below Average Film. 4/10*" posted Twitter user $@M (Sam).
The Election Commission on April 10 had stayed the release of the biopic, a day ahead of its original scheduled release date on April 11, which coincided with the commencement of the first phase of the general elections. The film's date was fixed on May 24.
