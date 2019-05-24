Paris Jackson performs with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn

performed live with at at Wayne's bar in Hollywood on Thursday.

Both are members of the band 'The Soundflowers'.

According to People, the couple ended the show with 'Margaritaville' when the audience demanded to close the musical with a happy song. "Do you guys want a sad one or a happy one?" the 21-year-old Paris asked the audience, as perceived by a fan's video shared after the show.

"Happy one!" the audience responded. Thereafter one audience member suggested playing "Margaritaville" and the Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson, happily obliged.

"'Margaritaville' it is," she responded to the audience, before strumming the guitar to start the beat.

This wasn't the first time duo performed together, earlier they were spotted performing at a private party which celebrated the launch of the new Pizza Girl by pasta sauce.

During the month old event, the adorable couple sang four which they wrote together.

Paris and together in April.

Paris took to her to express her happiness and wrote, "You're the light of my life. Thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby. Can't wait for another trip around the sun.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)