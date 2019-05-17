NCC girls' expedition to Mt Tenchenkhang flagged off

-
NCC girls' mountaineering expedition to Mt. Tenchenkhang in Sikkim was flagged off here on Friday.
The team will attempt to scale the 6010-meter high mountain by the end of June 2019.
Flagged off by Major General Sanjay Gupta, this is the first NCC expedition in Sikkim since 1970.
" I am confident that the team will scale the peak and keep the flag off NCC flying high," said Gupta during the flagging off ceremony.
Led by Lt. Colonel Madhab Boro, the team consists of 20 NCC girl cadets, three officers, and 17 Permanent Instructional staff members, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
