NCC girls' expedition to Mt Tenchenkhang flagged off

NCC girls' expedition to in was flagged off here on Friday.

The team will attempt to scale the 6010-meter high mountain by the end of June 2019.

Flagged off by Sanjay Gupta, this is the first NCC expedition in since 1970.

" I am confident that the team will scale the peak and keep the flag off NCC flying high," said Gupta during the flagging off ceremony.

Led by Lt. Madhab Boro, the team consists of 20 NCC girl cadets, three officers, and 17 Permanent Instructional staff members, the said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)