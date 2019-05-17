Juvenile held with 5 live rounds at Delhi Metro station

The (CISF) on Friday arrested a juvenile at Phase-1 metro station for allegedly carrying five live rounds, which was found inside his bag.

"At about 3:55 pm, during baggage screening at Phase-1 metro station, of CISF noticed an image of live rounds inside a bag," CISF said in a statement.

"Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt as well as the passenger and informed the matter to his shift in-charge Asstt. G N Joshi who rushed to the spot and enquired the matter," the statement added.

The bag of the juvenile, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Nagar district, was checked physically and the five live rounds of different dimensions were recovered from it.

When the juvenile failed to provide a satisfactory answer he was taken away by metro authorities for further investigation.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Metro is banned by the law.

