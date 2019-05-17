TV actor Karan Oberoi's bail plea rejected

A court on Friday turned down the application filed by Karan Oberoi, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with a rape case.

Oberoi's said they would take the matter to the high court after the plea was rejected by Dindoshi sessions court.

"The application of my client has been rejected. We will take the matter to the high court as we are not happy with the order," Tiwari told reporters.

The victim's advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan, alleged that his client's physical consent was taken on a false promise of marriage and hence it amounted to rape, citing a recent judgment.

"He took extortion money on the pretext of marrying her. As per the Supreme Court's judgment, if any person makes false promises and has any physical contact with her, it amounts to rape. Based on this, his plea was rejected," Khan said.

Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an in connection with the case.

An FIR was registered at in under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against

According to the police, the allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

" not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up," they said quoting the FIR.

