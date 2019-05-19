Nepal: 5 killed after bus plunges into river

At least five people were killed and 28 others sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and fell into a River in Nepal's district.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when the bus, en route to capital from capital Kakarvitta, plunged 60 metres into the

told ANI that one woman and four men lost their lives in the incident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. Of the 28 injured, 14 were sent to for treatment, while the others are being treated in district itself.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The of the bus reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)