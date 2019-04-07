on Saturday said that he would annex settlements in the occupied if he wins the Tuesday's elections.

"I am going to apply Israeli sovereignty, but I do not distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlements. From my perspective, each of those settlement points is Israeli. We have the responsibility [for them] as the I don't uproot any, and I won't transfer them to the sovereignty of the Palestinians. I take care of them all," Times of quoted Benjamin as saying.

Netanhayu made these remarks during an interview to a news channel just three days before Israel's

According to some of his officials, last month's US's recognition of as Israel part has reportedly, bolstered to further claim believes US "would give him backing and legitimization to annex or extend Israeli law to all settlements or at least some of the blocs," an anonymous Israel said. However, Netanyahu made it clear to Trump that he did not intend to evacuate "a single person" from any West Bank settlements.

However, has reportedly reacted on the Netanhayu's comment with sharp criticism, terming it as "irresponsible".

" Netanyahu's irresponsible statement to seek votes just before the Israeli cannot and will not change this fact," tweeted.

West Bank is a disputed territory, with Israel and Palestinians equally claiming it. Over 400,000 Jews live in West Bank settlements. Another 200,000-plus live in East neighbourhoods annexed by Israel after the 1967 war.

