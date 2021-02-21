New farm laws like 'death warrant' for farmers, says Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' at Meerut on February 28
Bharat Bandh, Award 'Wapsi', Kejriwal visit: Updates on farmers' protest
Kejriwal joins Punjab AAP's protest, seeks rollback of new farm laws
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to meet protesting farmers at Singhu Border
Aam Aadmi Party blames BJP for 'attack' on farmers at Singhu border
-
After a meeting with farmer leaders from Westen Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the Centre's new farm laws "death warrant for farmers" and said these laws will lead farming under the control of "a few corporates".
"A detailed discussion took place with farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh over the three black laws. These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will go into the hands of a few corporates," the Cief Minister told reporters.
"On February 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to the Government of India to take back these laws," added Kejriwal.
Earlier today, Kejriwal held a meeting with farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Minister for Water and Tourism Rajendra Pal Gautam and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.
Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh leader Rohit Jakhad, who was also present at the meeting told reporters, "We demand a law for minimum support price (MSP) and recommendations of Swaminathan report must be implemented in letter and spirit. The three farm laws must be taken back. Until these demands are fulfilled, farmers will continue to protest at Delhi borders. We will take the protest to villages."
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU