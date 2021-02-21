BJP resolution lauds PM Modi for farm reforms, handling of Covid situation

-
ALSO READ
Will present NDA's development agenda before people of Bihar: PM Modi
Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Rajasthan BJP chief
Gehlot targets Modi over farmers' issues, says must give up stubborn stand
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Bihar govt minister Vinod Kumar Singh
'Dynastic corruption' growing challenge for the country: PM Narendra Modi
-
The BJP on Sunday passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforms in the agriculture sector and for his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 situation.
The resolution was passed in the first meeting of the BJP's new set of national office-bearers and it was chaired by party chief J P Nadda.
During the meeting, Modi told party leaders to take the benefits of the new farm laws to the people.
The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and it started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.
The political resolution was passed thanking the prime minister for the reforms in the agriculture sector and his able leadership in effective handling of the pandemic, BJP vice president Raman Singh said at a press conference.
He said the resolution also highlights the Garib Kalyan Yojana during the pandemic, comprehensive budget and diligent handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China.
Earlier, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had informed that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls.
The meeting, which was also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it came amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.
The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.
The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.
These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU