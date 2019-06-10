New poster of 'Frozen 2' released

After the trailer release of the musical fantasy ' 2' in February, has finally dropped a new poster of the film.

Film shared the posters on his handle.

"New poster of Disney's #Frozen2... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Nov 2019 release," Taran tweeted.

In the poster, the lead characters of the film - and Anna - can be seen standing in the woods. Elder sister is dressed up in her signature blue shade dress, whereas Anna is dressed in a purple dress.

The sequel of the Oscar-winning 2013 film is about ice reuniting with sister Anna and her good friend

The trailer showcases the trio on an adventurous trip which takes them far away from their home in Arendelle.

Kristen Bell (Anna), and have once again lent their voice to the film.

Directors and and songwriters and are returning for the sequel.

Disney's original 2013 film 'Frozen' bagged for best animated feature and best original song for 'Let It Go'. In 2018, the film was also launched as a live musical on Broadway.

' 2' is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22.

