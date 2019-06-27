Kohli becomes fastest batsmen to score 20,000 runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday became the quickest batsman to complete 20,000 international runs as he touched the milestone in his 417th inning.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies batsman Brian Lara jointly held the record previously as they completed the feat in their 453rd inning.

Kolhi needed just 37 runs to complete his 20,000 international runs when he came out to bat against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Kohli smashed a brilliant half-century and consequently became the fastest batsman to score 20,000 runs.

Moreover, he is the only third Indian batsmen to score more than 20,000 runs across all formats after Tendulkar (34,357) and Rahul Dravid (24,208).

