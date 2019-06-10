Neymar wants Barca transfer trial to be held in Barcelona

forward Jr. and his parents on Monday requested that his trial for alleged fraud and corruption over his 2013 Santos- deal be moved to the Spanish city.

Lawyers for Josep Maria Bartomeu, former Sandro Rosell, and the 27-year-old player's family company N&N have joined the call made during a hearing at Spain's National Court, reports news.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the request, believing the had the competency to decide on the case as there were Spanish defendants and part of the investigated criminal acts were committed abroad, specifically in

The requested two years in prison and a 10 million euro fine for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, and five years in prison for Rosell, who was recently cleared of money laundering charges.

Additionally, it sought a two-year jail sentence for Neymar's father and a year for his mother over corruption allegations, as well as a fine of 1.4 million euro for N&N.

The also demanded an 8.4 million euro fine for FC, and 7 million euro penalty for

The lawyer of and his father has asked for the trial to be held in Barcelona since some of the allegations were committed in that city.

--IANS

kk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)