Nick Cannon to host show on 'Power 106'

is all set to join Los Angeles' top hip-hop station, ('Power 106'), as host and

The show ' Mornings' will be launched on June 17 and will air from 5 to 10 am. The show replaces J Cruz's 'The Cruz Show', reported Variety.

"Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere. I am just honoured for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud," Variety quoted Cannon as saying.

" is that fresh sound we were looking for on Power 106," said programme

"Nick is an incredible entertainer who embodies hip-hop, pop culture, comedy and community all in one," added

On the work front, Cannon is hosting Fox's reality singing competition 'The Masked Singer' and 'Wild 'N Out' on MTV. Previously, he emceed 'America's Got Talent' for seven years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)