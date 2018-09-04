Wearing a saree 'changed' Anushka's body language

is all set to play the role of Mamta, a simple, innocent, sincere yet ambitious embroiderer in the upcoming entertainer ' '

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star will be only seen wearing sarees throughout the Although she looked extremely comfortable in a saree, said her body language changed because of the attire.

"I am not used to wearing a saree, unless for events or something. is someone who wears saree every single day, that is what she wears. I had to be so comfortable doing jhadu (sweeping), cooking, climbing up and down the stairs in a saree," said

She continued, "No matter what I would be doing, the pallu would stay on my head because I had to be used to it. Normally I don't laugh like how I am laughing in the movie but because of the pallu, it automatically went on the face. Towards the end, I got so used to it that I constantly kept putting pallu on my head, and my body language changed because of the pallu."

Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Sui Dhaaga' also stars Dhawan. Anushka and Varun, who have come together for the first time on-screen, beautifully portray a heartwarming story of pride and self-reliance while taking the message of 'Made in India' forward.

In the film, Anushka is seen balancing home and work with equal ease, as she, along with her husband ( Dhawan) become self-reliant using her talent of embroidering.

The is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.

