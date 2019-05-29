Nitish Kumar calls JD (U) meeting as 'normal', says many issues will be discussed

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who arrived here for a Janata Dal (U) meeting, on Wednesday termed the meeting as "normal".
"JDU office bearers' meeting is scheduled to take place on many issues. It's a normal meeting," Kumar told reporters here before the meeting.
A meeting of Janata Dal (United) office bearers was called ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on May 30.
JD (U) is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar. BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.
Kumar's government also is supported by BJP after it came out of the alliance with RJD and Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU