Number of locals joining terrorism slumps reduced to half in J-K: Police

In what is seen as a success of security forces, the number of locals joining terrorist ranks has come down to half in with only around 40 youths joining taking arms.

According to the police, there are around 275 active terrorists in including around 100-125 foreign terrorists.

"The number of locals terrorists is decreasing. Only 40 locals have joined (terrorism) in the last five and a half months, which is less than half compared to the earlier records," Jammu & DGP Dilbagh Singh said Tuesday.

Singh said that infiltration from across the border is also decreasing considerably. "If we continue to make progress like this, the situations will improve in the coming days," he said.

His statement comes days after one of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa was eliminated by the security forces in an encounter in area of Pulwama on May 24.

