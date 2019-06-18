Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Anugrah Narayan Sinha on his birth anniversary

Kumar paid floral tribute to late on at the in

was the first Deputy cum Finance Minister of and was also known as one of the greatest political leaders of

Kumar paid his tribute by offering flower garland on the statue of Sinha, at Vidhan Sabha premises.

was born on June 18, 1887, and passed away on July 5, 1957.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)