Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Anugrah Narayan Sinha on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid floral tribute to late Anugrah Narayan Sinha on his birth anniversary at the Vidhan Sabha campus in Patna.
Sinha was the first Deputy Chief Minister cum Finance Minister of Bihar and was also known as one of the greatest political leaders of Bihar.
Nitish Kumar paid his tribute by offering flower garland on the statue of Anugrah Narayan Sinha, at Vidhan Sabha premises.
Anugrah Narayan was born on June 18, 1887, and passed away on July 5, 1957.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU