UP govt to issue press notes, CM Adityanath's speeches in Sanskrit as well

ANI  |  Politics 

In an attempt to promote Sanskrit language, the Uttar Pradesh government will now issue press releases in Sanskrit along with Hindi and English.

Besides, the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, an institution for promoting Sanskrit studies, will help the state information department in translating Chief Minister's speeches for the press releases.

So far, information and the publicity material released by the state government was largely in Hindi with a few in Urdu and English.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:00 IST

