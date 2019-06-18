Telangana: Jawan alleges land grab, seeks help from KCR in viral video

While alluding to the alleged land grab and malpractices done by the local authorities in District, a jawan, through a video, sought K Rao's help in this matter.

Jawan, identified as Swamy who hails from Chityal Village, in a viral video, said, "For the last 25 years, my family has been cultivating crops in the six acres of land that we own, but a person who is a big shot in the area has registered our land on his name without giving us any information. Now, he is threatening my parents."

Swamy further said that he is under enormous stress because of the land problem and has been contemplating if he should quit his job to be with his family.

While urging people to share the video till it reaches the KCR, he said, "We have approached the revenue department but they are not paying any heed to us.

