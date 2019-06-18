22-year-old dies in hospital, protest outside Govt hospital in Madurai

People in large numbers held a protest outside (GRH) in after a 22-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained in a clash between two communities. Police arrested 15 people in connection with this case.

Protesters blocked access to the hospital and demanded immediate police action against those who attacked S and his friends. Later he succumbed to severe injuries in the hospital.

Police arrested 15 persons in connection with the incident, M Ravichandran (19), B Kalyanasundaram (27), Nachiyappan (34), T Thirumavalavan, K Kalanjium are among those who were arrested.

belonging to Kovilpatti village and was pursuing engineering from a private college.

Three other people were injured during the clash, namely P Thangaiya (30), (19) and P Subash (19).

According to a resident of Kodukanpatti, and Subash were returning on a bike after attending a street drama programme. When they crossed a colony, a gang accosted them and snatched the keys of the motorcycle they were riding on.

This provoked a fight and Subhash fetched two of their friends Thivagar and Thangaiya after which a fight broke out with the boys from the other community.

Rambu and his friends were stabbed and attacked with stones and wooden sticks.

Soon after the incident, Rambu and Thangaiya were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, whereas Subash and Dhivagar were taken to the government hospital in Melur.

Rambu died in hospital, police said.

