No place of violence in democracy: Giriraj Singh

on Wednesday said that there is no place of violence in democracy.

"There is no place of violence in democracy. The society had earlier neglected those who raised weapons and it will not accept such people as well," he told ANI.

Giriraj remarks came after Ramchandra Singh Yadav, former MLA and an from Buxar Lok Sabha seat, displayed his licensed weapon at a press meet.

Responding to a comment of Upendra Kushwaha, Singh said: "This is a voice of frustration and impending defeat. People accept their defeat. This is the beauty of our democracy. And those who would not accept defeat will be rejected by people."

Earlier, Kushwaha had said: "We got the news that a vehicle laden with EVMs was caught. We want to say that people are getting angry. If this continues, then there will be blood on the streets. Karpoori Thakur used to say that to protect the sanctity of votes, the people should be prepared to pick up arms."

Singh is seeking a Lok Sabha term from Begusarai parliamentary constituency in The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)