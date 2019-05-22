Congress MLA reposes faith in EVMs, cautions others

Reposing his faith in EVMs, MLA Dr K on Wednesday asked the opposition parties to refrain from making irresponsible statements as these hurt the image of India's democracy in the eyes of the world.

The MLA said that there is no truth in the allegations that EVMs are hacked.

"I tweeted in the morning that there is no truth in allegations that EVMs are hacked. We must believe in democracy because when we win, we accept the results and if we lose, then we blame EVMs," he said during an interaction with

The MLA said: "It is not right to suspect EVMs on the basis of exit polls. If after the results we have doubts, then we can air. N Chandrababu Naidu got 21 parties together. They said that EVMs were not used properly. In 2014 he won the elections when EVMs were used. Since 2004 EVMs have been used extensively. We won in 2004 and 2009."

"However, the (ECI) should try and address the suspicions of the opposition parties regarding EVMs. It is its responsibility," he said.

Talking about the exit polls, he said: "Exit polls are conducted by and responses are sought from voters outside booths. And this is presented as a possible result. This is not the result."

With a word of caution for party members and other opposition parties, he said: "I feel this blame game will affect democracy. I am saying this as a member. I appeal to everybody to refrain from making comments on this."

"If we win tomorrow, then we'll have to explain if the EVMs were faulty or not. This is a very important election. The whole world is watching us. We must uphold our respect. I am still in the I will be in the Congress," said

The seven-phased marathon Lok Sabha with the counting scheduled to be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)