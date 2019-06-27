Not aware of murder, says Haryana CM

on Wednsday said that he has not received any information about the murder of Vikas Chaudhary's in

"It is not in my knowledge right now," he said while speaking to reporters in Gurugram in the afternoon on Thursday.

Early morning, was shot at in However, he later succumbed to his

The was attacked while traveling in his car in the morning.

Hours after the incident, government was attacked by Opposition leaders who alleged that there is a complete failure of law and order in the state.

"There is a complete failure of law and order in the state. No one is feeling safe in The government must catch the culprits at the earliest and give them a severe punishment. May god give strength to the family of the deceased to bear the loss," said Haryana former and Congress leader

Another Congress leader attacked the ruling BJP and accused it of spreading violence in the region.

"Under the BJP rule, the state has become a stronghold of gundaraj and organised crime. There is no law and order in the state as goons and other chaotic elements are ruling the state. It is not only the Government which is to blame for creating such an atmosphere. A thorough investigation should be conducted into the matter and the BJP must make efforts to provide speedy justice," he said.

Ashok Tanwar, also condemned the gruesome incident and claimed that there is no law and order in the region.

"It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. The same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation," Tanwar said while speaking to ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)