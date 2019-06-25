Not just a few names, every citizen worked for India's progress: PM Modi

In a veiled attack on the party, on Tuesday said that every citizen has worked for India's progress and not just a few names.

"There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress," he said in his reply to the debate on the President's Address' in the Lok Sabha.

"We did not divert from our development path, we did not dilute our development agenda. It is important that the country progresses, every Indian is empowered and our nation has modern infrastructure. We believe in public welfare and modern infrastructure," the said.

He criticised the for ignoring former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and

"Before 2004, government was there. I challenge the government that was in power between 2004-2014 to mention if they ever praised the work of government? Did they ever speak about the good work of The same people did not even speak of in Lok Sabha in this debate," said.

He said that the 150th birth anniversary of and 75 years of India's freedom are "landmark occasions in the history of "

"During the freedom struggle, brave women and men died for the nation. This led to Independence. Today, we have to live for the nation and build the our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge everyone to observe Gandhi 150 and 75 years of India's freedom with great vigour," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)