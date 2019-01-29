Nothing else but cricket can make people smile in Afghanistan: Rashid Khan

leg-spinner said that has "changed everything" in the country over the last few years and that nothing makes people happier than watching their team doing well in matches.

Afghanistan, who have been placed in Group 2 along with teams like India, England and for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, had played in the prestigious tournament for the first time in 2010. Since then, they have shown significant improvement in their performance.

"It feels good. People back home, they love It has changed everything in the country in the last five-six years. The young generation … everyone's following cricket, they love it. It means a lot that is participating in the World Cup," ICC quoted Rashid, as saying.

"(The fans) are loving it. They love the sport, they love cricket. (We players) just try and give 100% in each and every competition. Everywhere, we try our best to give something to the people back home. I know what is happening, so there is nothing else that can bring such a smile on their faces," he added.

The right-arm bowler said that tournament is going to be a "good experience" for them and that they would try and give their best in each and every game.

"We - me, (Mohammad) Nabi, Mujeeb (Ur Rehman) - we just try and give our best in each and every game. will be a good experience. Can't wait for it," Rashid said.

Rashid has played a total of 35 T20Is and has picked up 64 wickets with an economy rate of 6.02. In 51 ODIs, he has scalped 118 wickets with an economy rate of 3.91.

