India to begin Women's T20 World Cup against defending champion Australia

Indian women's team will start their campaign at the 2020 T20 against hosts and defending champion on February 21.

The final match of the tournament will be played at the Ground on March 8 which also marks the This presents a groundbreaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture.

An opening ceremony will mark the start of the women's tournament when take on at Showground Stadium followed by matches against a qualifier, and in Group A.

The Group B teams include England, South Africa, West Indies, and a qualifying team which is not confirmed yet.

The tournament will be held across in eight host cities including Sydney, Melbourne, and The semi-final of the Women's World T20 will be held on March 5 at the Ground.

For the first time, the women's and men's T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)