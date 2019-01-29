India to begin Women's T20 World Cup against defending champion Australia

-
Indian women's cricket team will start their campaign at the 2020 T20 World Cup against hosts and defending champion Australia on February 21.
The final match of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8 which also marks the International Women's Day. This presents a groundbreaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture.
An opening ceremony will mark the start of the women's tournament when India take on Australia at Sydney Showground Stadium followed by matches against a qualifier, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A.
The Group B teams include England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and a qualifying team which is not confirmed yet.
The tournament will be held across Australia in eight host cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth. The semi-final of the Women's World T20 will be held on March 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
For the first time, the women's and men's T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.
