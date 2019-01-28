Indian women's 3-0 victory over Indonesia in football friendly is well-deserved: Coach Maymol Rocky

Indian women's team on Monday said that the 3-0 victory over in a friendly match is very well-deserved.

"We dominated the match from the first whistle and in the end, the 3-0 scoreline does justice to our performance. In the first half, we had a number of chances and the girls were really up for the battle. Despite not finding the net, we continued with our attacking intent in the second half and got our due reward for it," the said.

However, Rocky insisted that the team now has its focus on the next match and is looking to pick up their fourth win on the trot. "It was a good performance but it is in the past. Our entire attention is on Wednesday's match and we will continue to work hard and aim to clinch a victory."

At full-time, the scoreline read 3-0 in favour of the Blue Tigresses as Ratanbala Devi's second-half hat-trick ensured victory over on January 27.

"Playing in the Indian jersey is always a huge honour but the feeling of scoring a hat-trick for the country is hard to put into words! It is a memory I will savour for a long, long time," Ratanbala said while claiming it was a truly memorable moment for her.

India, who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, will again face on January 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)