Now, Maharashtra Karni Sena against Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'

After the film 'Padmaavat', it seems that Maharashtra Karni Sena is now against the Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika
In a letter, addressing the producers, director and the writers of the film, the Karni Sena has warned that if the image of Rani Laxmibai is maligned in the film or if she is shown to be the lover of some Britisher, then the makers will face consequences.
Maharashtra Karni Sena has threatened that if the shooting for the film is not stopped, they will face protests.
The Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2019.
The period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Demzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.
The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.
