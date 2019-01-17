Vicky Kaushal celebrates 'URI' success with rumoured girlfriend?

Seems like Bollywood star is gearing up to take a step forward in his relationship.

After the confirmed that he is in a relationship on 'Koffee with Karan', speculations have been rife that he is in love with television and dancer Since then, there has been a steady flow of information about their alleged relationship.

Though neither of them confirmed the relationship, Harleen turned up at the special screening of his latest film 'Uri: The surgical strike' in She also shared a snap with from the success party of Uri.

Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a photo from the success party of the film. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera in the same sweatshirts. "High Sir! #URI," read the caption.

Also, Vicky supported Harleen during the launch of her with Vikrant Massey. Massey had later shared a picture from the event to thank Vicky for his support.

Meanwhile, the movie which hit the big screens on January 11, has minted Rs 55.81 crores.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)