Here's how Taylor Swift became Selena's source of comfort after treatment

American Gomez, who endured a rough past few months with her mental health treatment, is now able to shake it off and thanks her longtime best friend and

While Selena's friends and family have lent their support to her through trying times, the 'Delicate' star is one of the many people who looks to for comfort. " and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close," reported E!Online. "Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love," the report added.

It was also revealed that Selena really leans on Taylor and considers her one of her best friends.

And despite their busy work schedules and the fact that live in different cities, they continue to be "very close" and are "in a really good place." They manage to meet and spend time with each other.

Interesting, the two recently expanded their squad with their new friend -

Swift and Gomez, who met at a Jonas Brothers concert, have developed a special and lasting friendship over the years. They are often clicked together enjoying each other's company.

From supporting each other in hard times to enjoying at parties, they both have always stayed at each other's side. The two have never failed to surprise their fans with their BFF goals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)