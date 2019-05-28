NSE launches new brand identity for Nifty indices

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new brand identity for indices.

The new brand logo emphasises on the letter 'N' and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, capturing a new direction for the Indian capital markets.

"NSE, over the years, has evolved as the driving force of capital markets in India," said

" indices, more particularly the 50 index, has become synonymous with equity markets and reflected the growth story of Indian equity markets. The new logo for Nifty will further strengthen its identity as the in the index space."

Limaye said the will continue to develop innovative indices for various that are useful to retail as well as institutional investors.

was the first exchange in to implement electronic or screen-based trading in 1994. According to a report by the World Federation of Exchanges, it is the second largest in the world by numbers of trades in equity shares.

