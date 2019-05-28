ESPNcricinfo to power OnePlus screens with latest cricket content

ESPNcricinfo, the go-to digital destination for all things cricket, has announced its content partnership with OnePlus, the leading

Through the partnership, will bring match scores and related content to mobile users, to stay up to date with the events from around the world. Live scores from powers the card on the minus 1 screen of all models of mobiles. Clicking on the cricket card will direct its users to ESPNcricinfo's mobile site or the app if already installed.

"Our goal at is to provide cricket fans with the best and the most engaging content in all formats and platforms that appeal to the audiences. This partnership enables us to reach out to the fans through direct feeds on mobile screens, which has a wide user base in India, in line with our larger mission-To Serve Fans, Anytime, Anywhere", said Gaurav Thakur, Director, Marketing and Development, ESPN

"This partnership will take us one step further towards realizing our objective to provide our community with the most intuitive experience, whether it is through or by bringing user-friendly features to mobile screens. With a vast majority of Indians and OnePlus users being avid cricket fans, we are confident that offering engaging cricket content, which ESPNcricinfo is synonymous to, will help us further strengthen the experience we provide for our users", said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India

is a key part of ESPN's growth - in the region and globally - and its presence in the country is powered by the potent combination of ESPN's leadership in digital and its long-term collaboration with Pictures Networks

Serving the fan community with entertaining, insightful and high-quality products and content, across digital devices and television, is at the core of ESPN's strategy in India and the subcontinent. With offices in and Mumbai, it boasts a world-class team that includes technologists, developers, editors, journalists and more who make up ESPN's largest technology and digital editorial teams outside the

ESPNcricinfo, already the ultimate destination for authentic, unbiased cricket news, analysis, statistics, and scores, continues serving Indian cricket fans as it has for 25 years.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)