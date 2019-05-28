Equity indices close on a flat note, auto and PSU bank stocks underperform

Indian equities traded in a narrow range on Tuesday with auto and PSU stocks underperforming in a choppy session.

The BSE Sensex closed 66 points higher at 39,750 while the inched up 4 points from its previous close to settle at 11,929.

At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed. While Nifty IT, media, and realty gained marginally, the losers were bank, auto, financial service, FMCG and pharma.

Among stocks, Zee Entertainment gained over 5 per cent while Yes was up 4.5 per cent.

gained over 2 per cent to close at Rs 135.55 per share after it exercised the green-shoe option to sell over 8 per cent of its shareholding in

too gained more than 2 per cent at Rs 140.80 per piece after reporting profit of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY19. Among the other gainers were IT major, Infosys, and Power Grid.

However, shed 3.5 per cent to close at Rs 86.20 after reporting a net loss of Rs 4,750 cr in Q4 FY19 due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

The other losers included Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotorCorp, Grasim and Ultra Cement.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks chalked up modest gains in thin trading. Equity benchmarks in nudged higher but were muted by lower-than-usual trading volumes due to Monday market closures in the and Britain.

There was some relief though as EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)