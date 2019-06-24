NSIC signs MoU with CSC - e-governance services India

-
National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) has signed an MoU with Common Service Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India for enhancing new offerings for the MSME sector by synergizing each other's competence.
"This MoU will also enable CSCs to utilize plethora of NSIC offerings through the NSIC portal", said Ram Mohan Mishra, CMD, NSIC.
"CSC will facilitate VLEs and MSMEs through digital empowerment in accessing NSIC integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology, and other offerings", said Dr Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC.
