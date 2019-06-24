NSIC signs MoU with CSC - e-governance services India

(NSIC) has signed an MoU with (CSC) e-Governance Services for enhancing new offerings for the MSME sector by synergizing each other's competence.

"This MoU will also enable to utilize plethora of offerings through the portal", said Ram Mohan Mishra, CMD,

" will facilitate VLEs and MSMEs through digital empowerment in accessing NSIC encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology, and other offerings", said Dr Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO,

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)