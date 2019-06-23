Sanket Desarda's Relationship Goals cross 9M followers on Social Media

Relationship Goals a page owned by has a combine following of 9 million followers on and

He has over 6.4 million followers on and more 2.8 million followers on The page is full of relationship meme, relationship goals, and binge worth content.

The idea of true love has become an artefact worthy of its place in a museum. However, one guy who is relentlessly holding on to this crazy idea is

Sanket has always been fascinated with the idea of love when he says love, he is not referring to a meaningless relationship steamed of lust - he means the old 60s -70s' love. His growing follower of hopeless romantics in one of the biggest love community. Most of the follower's flock to his page to find inspiration for their love life giggle over cute moments.

Sanket's content has furbished couples with something to look forward to instead of having an unsubstantial relation. His and page has turned him into a digital love guru who seems to have the solution for all your relationship regarding issues.

"We get more than 2,000 dm in a day full of relationship regarding queries", said Sanket.

A major chunk of the young generation is responding to his content and are totally crushing over it. The majority consumer of content is vulnerable enough be to influence. The idea of kind and unconditional love may just change the heart of the coming generation and the way we view relationship.

Sanket is determined to restore a broken relationship, and might just be someone who you need during your next relationship crises. By rapid organic growth of his page 'Relationship Goals' aims to grow the community over 15 million by year end of 2020.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)