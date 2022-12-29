NTA will conduct CUET-PG from June 1-10 in 2023, says UGC Chairman

-
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET-PG from June 1-10 2023, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, said on Wednesday.
The application process will start in mid-March 2023, added the UGC Chairman.
This will be the second edition of CUET-PG.
This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions.
For 2023, NTA has announced an advance calendar for all the major entrance examinations.
The CUET for undergraduate admissions will be conducted between May 21 and May 31, 2023.
More than 90 universities participated in the CUET-UG this year.
Besides, the first phase of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) for engineering admission will be conducted from January 24 to 31, and the second phase will be held between April 6 and April 12.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses will be conducted on May 7.
