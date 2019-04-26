NY attorney general to probe Facebook over unauthorised collection of email database

The will investigate for its alleged unauthorised collection of 1.5 million users' contact database.

State's on Thursday (local time) wrote on her official handle, "BREAKING: We're launching an investigation into Facebook's unauthorised collection of 1.5M of their users' contact databases. has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of respect for consumer information while at the same time profiting from that data."

The matter pertains to the giant earlier admitting that it 'unintentionally' uploaded the contacts of 1.5 million new users to its system since May 2016.

In a separate tweet, the alleged that the total figure of individuals whose information was improperly used by the company could be hundreds of millions, instead of the claimed 1.5 million.

The matter came to light after a recently noticed that Facebook was asking new users to provide their e-mail passwords upon sign up. Once the password is entered, a message would prompt that the user's contact was being imported, without any permission, reported Business Insider.

Following this, Facebook admitted that it 'unintentionally' uploaded the user data to improve ad targeting, make recommendations, and more.

